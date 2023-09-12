‘You Have No Plan!’: Jesse Watters, Anthony Weiner Get Into Shouting Match Over Crime, Immigration, Trans Issues

Fox News host Jesse Watters argued with former Democratic New York Rep. Anthony Weiner on Tuesday over the current state of America.

Watters grilled Weiner on the Democrats’ struggle to rein in crime in urban areas.

“Why do the Democrats have such a problem with crime?” Watters asked.

“We don’t like crime,” Weiner retorted.

Weiner argued that Democrats have created a program to place more police on the streets. Watters responded that Democrats have “defunded the police.” Weiner stated that crime has started to go down significantly. (RELATED: Surging Crime Rates Trigger Scarborough Tirade, Leave Mika Brzezinski Shaking Her Head)

“You think Rudy Giuliani did a good job against crime?” Weiner asked. “It’s 40% lower than it was the year he left.”

Watters blamed Democrats for letting criminals out of prison and promoting “crazy” bail reform. He pointed out incidents in which people have been pushed onto the subway tracks in New York City.

The Fox News host then pivoted to immigration, asking Weiner about Biden’s border plan.

“Well, it’s the same laws that there were under Trump. Did you like those?” Weiner said.

“They’re not being enforced,” Watters said.

Watters claimed that illegal immigrants have an app that can be used to make an “appointment to break into the country.” Watters then argued that the waves of illegal migrants could be repelled at the border with competent leadership.

“You have no plan!” Watters said. “It’s been, what, three or four million people that have come across.”

Weiner then accused Republicans of walking away from a deal to address the migrant crisis. Watters said that the deal “blew up.” The Fox News host then accused Biden of “cutting holes” in the walls on the southern border.

“Who paid for that wall?” Weiner asked

“Mexico paid for the wall, through tariffs!” Watters exclaimed.

Weiner blamed former President Donald Trump for not solving the migrant crisis while he held office, arguing that Republicans had sufficient political power to implement a solution. Watters retorted that there was “very little illegal immigration under Donald Trump.”

“Where was the Donald Trump immigration reform act of ’17 or ’18?” Weiner pondered, stating that the Republicans could’ve addressed the problem in both 2017 and 2018.

Watters then asked Weiner about transgender issues. Weiner scoffed, suggesting that American people don’t really care about it, pointing to Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ struggling presidential campaign as evidence.

“You guys say you’re conservatives. You really think the government should be involved with this?” Weiner asked.

Weiner agreed that parents should have a voice in the transgender debate, but stated that politicians should stay away from it. He said that the issue should be addressed locally via school boards. Weiner again pointed to DeSantis’ flailing poll numbers to suggest that politicians should stay out of the issue. Watters said that DeSantis believes children should play in sports aligned with their biological sex and pressed Weiner on whether the president agrees.

Surging crime rates have caused stores to depart or limit products in major cities such as Washington, D.C., amid increasing theft and lost revenue. In May, Biden’s approval rating on immigration hit a record low, with only 31% of respondents giving him a thumbs-up, according to an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll. Americans are also skeptical of transgender issues, with a clear majority believing that transgender athletes should play on teams consistent with their biological sex, according to a poll conducted by The Washington Post.