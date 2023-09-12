Org Cuts Drew Barrymore As Award Ceremony Host Because She Resumed Her Show Amid Strike

The National Book Foundation rescinded Drew Barrymore’s invitation to host the National Book Awards due to the continuation of her show amid the writers strike, according to a Twitter statement.

The foundation said the awards are an evening dedicated to celebrating the power of literature as well as the contributions of writers.

“In light of the announcement that ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ will resume production, the National Book Foundation has rescinded Ms. Barrymore’s invitation to host the 74th National Book Awards Ceremony,” the foundation stated. “Our commitment is to ensure that the focus of the Awards remains on celebrating writers and books.”

On Sunday it was announced that Barrymore’s daytime talk show was returning even though the Hollywood writers and actors strikes showed no signs of ending. The last season’s episodes were completed back in April, just two weeks before the Writers Guild of America strike began, according to USA Today. (RELATED: CBS Cancels Fall Announcement Event Over Writers Strike)

In May, Drew Barrymore pulled out of hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards in solidarity with the strike, according to USA Today.

“I have listened to the writers, and in order to truly respect them, I will pivot from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards live in solidarity with the strike,” she told Variety. “Everything we celebrate and honor about movies and television is born out of their creation. And until a solution is reached, I am choosing to wait.”

Barrymore posted a statement on Instagram Sunday explaining she backed out of the MTV hosting gig because it was a “direct conflict with what the strike was dealing with.”

“It was also in the first week of the strike and so I did what I thought was the appropriate thing at the time to stand in solidarity with the writers,” she continued.

She addressed starting up her show again, “However, I am also making the choice to come back for the first time in this strike for our show, that may have my name on it but this is bigger than just me.”

“I want to be there to provide what writers do so well, which is a way to bring us together or help us make sense of the human experience.”