Matt Williams’ Wife Files For Divorce After 20 Years: REPORT

The wife of Ex-MLB star Matt Williams, Erika Monroe, filed for divorce Wednesday after 20 years of marriage, according to TMZ Sports.

Monroe cites the two had “irreconcilable differences” and will be asking for spousal support from Williams, who made $80 million during his MLB career, according to TMZ Sports.

It looks like World Series champion Matt Williams is set to be a single man once again. 💔 Everything we know about the split: https://t.co/a8OfusdiVQ — TMZ (@TMZ) September 14, 2023

Williams, who is the current third base coach for the San Diego Padres, made his MLB debut in 1987. The to-be-divorced couple married in 2003 and have one daughter together. Their daughter is an adult so there will be no discussion of child support, per TMZ Sports.

Williams was married twice before Monroe, according to the New York Post.

Williams had three World Series appearances with three separate teams, according to the Baseball Almanac. He lost with the Giants in 1989 and Indians in 1997, but won with the Diamondbacks in 2001. He was a five-time all-star and hit 378 home runs during his career. (RELATED: Alex Rodriguez Snitched On Other MLB Superstars Who Were Using Steroids, Bombshell Documents Show: REPORT)

The 57-year-old was diagnosed with colon cancer and underwent surgery on March 31, MLB reported. He is back to working with his team but reportedly still has some treatments to undergo.

As for the former player’s pending divorce, further details regarding the event have yet to be released.