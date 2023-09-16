Joe Biden’s ‘TikTok Army’ Received Over $5.5M In Funding From George Soros To Push Left-Wing Causes

An organization that wages left-wing social media campaigns received over $5.5 million in funding from a group controlled by billionaire Democratic donor George Soros, according to a report by the New York Post.

“Gen Z for Change” is an activist group, incorporated as a 501(c)(3) organization under the Internal Revenue Code, that produces left-wing content uploaded onto social media websites such as TikTok and Instagram for voters to consume, according to their website. The group received at least $300,000 from the Open Society Foundations, a group founded by Soros and currently run by his son, via another organization that received a $5.5 million grant for such work, according to the Post. (RELATED: ‘I Edge To You’: GOP Presidential Candidate Deluged With Sexual Comments During TikTok Stream)

“[W]e’ve supported a variety of progressive campaigns, from union solidarity and fighting abortion bans to holding social media companies accountable for their role in spreading disinformation,” Gen Z for Change writes on its website. “Through our 2022 electoral work, we launched effective creator activations that generated a total of over 26 million views and supported many crucial campaigns with various celebrities and lawmakers.”

We are Gen-Z for Change, a coalition of Gen-Z activists who have worked with @POTUS for the duration of his presidency. Despite our working relationship, we want to make one thing clear — the approval of the Willow Project is a slap in the face to young people across the country. pic.twitter.com/CdWTYi0qfe — Gen-Z for Change (@genzforchange) March 14, 2023

Gen Z for Change has been in direct contact with the White House and Biden administration regarding its campaign efforts. In 2022, a representative was invited to the Oval Office for an audience with President Joe Biden, while its other officers received a White House briefing about the war in Ukraine and a meeting with Surgeon General Vivek Murthy about the coronavirus, the Post reported.

Gen Z for Change was also represented at the White House ceremony for the signing of the Inflation Reduction Act, which Biden has touted as one of the biggest legislative achievements of his term, according to the Post.

On the group’s website are listed a dozen different campaigns that work to advance left-wing causes and frustrate Republican administrations’ conservative policies. One initiative, known as “CRT Mail,” allows users to spam Virginia’s tip line email address created by Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin for parents to report instances of “critical race theory” being taught in classrooms.

“[T]his website autogenerates randomized reports to Virginia’s CRT tip email. [T]he reports aren’t real of course, they’re mostly song lyrics. [J]ust click the button below and send the email 🙂 [A]lternatively, you could replace my message with a new one. [F]eel free to spice it up!” the group writes.

Another campaign, known as the S.A.F.E.R. Initiative — which stands for Spam, Assist, Fund, Educate [and] Register — targets “crisis pregnancy centers,” which have been promoted by conservatives as locations where pregnant women may receive support for an unwanted pregnancy as an alternative to an abortion. As a result of their efforts, “Yelp added a disclaimer to all [centers], stating that they provide limited medical services and may not have licensed medical professionals,” according to the website.

Accelerate Action, which transferred the money to Gen Z for Change, has received a majority of its funding from the Open Society Foundations, amounting to over $8.3 million since 2020, the Post reported.

Gen Z for Change did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

