Woman Arrested For Allegedly Leaving 11-Year-Old Son In Hotel Room With Dead Man After Drug-Fueled Orgy

A Florida woman was arrested last week for allegedly leaving her 11-year-old son in a hotel room with a dead man after a drug- fueled threesome, according to authorities.

The woman, 32-year-old Amy Kemper, told Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) deputies that she and two men had been doing drugs in the room all night, according to a FCSO press release.

Kemper had called 911 Sunday morning after one of the men became unresponsive, the statement said. A short time later, medical responders pronounced the 60-year-old man dead.

Kemper allegedly admitted that her 11-year-old son was in the room overnight while she did drugs and had sex with the two men, according to FOX35. (RELATED: Woman Finds Her Dead Husband’s Body Inside Their Home Eight Months After He Mysteriously Vanished)

http://

WHAT???…SMDH!: Florida woman arrested after leaving son, 11, in hotel room with dead man following ménage à trois with 2 men. Amy Kemper was arrested for child neglect without great bodily harmhttps://t.co/19b16SnD2E — The Black Conservative 🇺🇸 (@TheBlkConserv) September 17, 2023

Kemper told deputies that before she left the hotel with the other man, the 60-year-old appeared to be snoring unusually, NBC2 reported. She added that she left her son in the room with the man.

When Kemper and the other man returned hours later, they found the 60-year-old man dead and the son still in the room, according to NBC2.

“A woman thought it was okay to bring her child to a resort in the middle of the night, so she could engage in narcotic use and sexual activities,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said in the press release. “Unfortunately, her son was stuck alone in the room with the deceased male for several hours until she came back.”

Kemper’s son was turned over to the Florida Department of Children and Families, and she was arrested for child neglect without great bodily harm, FOX35 reported.

Kemper was taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Center for booking and is being held on $15,000 bond at the Flagler County Jail.