‘Erosion Of Every Day Life’: Blue City Prosecutor Sues City For Failing To Clean Up Homeless Camps

A prosecutor in Sacramento, California, is suing the city over its failure to remove homeless encampments from sidewalks, the Associated Press reported.

Sacramento District Attorney Thien Ho’s office has asked the city to enforce laws regarding the obstruction of sidewalks and to create campsites for the homeless, according to the AP. Ho sued the city Tuesday after it did not implement any changes, following through on a threat made in August if officials did not remedy the situation within 30 days. (RELATED: School Boards Rebel Against California AG’s Gender Ideology Guidance)

The city is seeing a “collapse into chaos” and an “erosion of every day life,” Ho said, according to the AP.

“The city needs real partnership from the region’s leaders, not politics and lawsuits” Democratic Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said, according to the AP.

There were almost 9,300 homeless people in Sacramento County in 2022, according to the AP.

“This is a rare opportunity — a rare opportunity — for us to effectuate meaningful, efficient means of getting the critically, chronically unhoused off the streets,” Ho said, according to the AP.

In September, an attorney for the homeless coalition filed a complaint that alleged Ho was abusing his power by pushing the city to clear encampments, according to the AP. A federal judge temporarily banned Sacramento in August from clearing the encampments because of weather concerns, but the order has since been lifted.

The city of Sacramento did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.