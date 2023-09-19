Devastation, Disease Continue To Plague Victims Of Biblical Flooding

Officials in Libya warned Monday that “a second, devastating crisis” is emerging as adults and children fall sick from consuming polluted waters in the wake of the Derna floods.

Biblical floods struck the city of Derna, Libya, on Sept. 12 after two major dams burst, reportedly due to a single storm, killing anywhere from 4,000 to 11,000 or more people, according to newly revised figures shared by ABC News. A total of 3,958 people are currently confirmed dead, according to a statement from the United Nations (U.N.).

More than 40,000 people have been displaced, including some 30,000 children from Derna, the statement continued. Some 300,000 children have been exposed to an increased risk in cholera, dehydration, malnutrition and diarrhea, as well as heightened risks of violence and exploitation.

The World Food Program is already trying to reach families affected by the tragedy, distributing rations of sugar, rice, pasta, tomato paste, white beans and cooking oil. (RELATED: Chinese Government Destroys City To Save Capital From Deadly Disaster)

Less than a month ago, the U.N. was focused on bringing “free, fair, transparent, and inclusive national presidential and parliamentary elections to Libya,” according to another statement. It’s unclear how these efforts will progress given the sudden and catastrophic devastation from the floods. Nine different U.N. agencies are working with the World Health Organization and other groups to overcome the crisis with the help of both opposing governments in the state.

Libya, an extremely oil-rich nation, was the second north African nation to be hit with a natural disaster in September. Morocco also suffered a major earthquake, causing widespread devastation.