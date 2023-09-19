Key Battleground State Gov Launches ‘Automatic Voter Registration’ Plan Ahead Of 2024

Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday that he will implement “automatic voter registration” ahead of the 2024 election.

The governor rolled out his plan on National Voter Registration Day to “streamline” the voter registration process, which he argues will “save taxpayers time and money,” according to an announcement video. Shapiro’s plan will automatically enroll Pennsylvanians in the voting system, unless the individual opts out, when receiving an identification card or driver’s license at the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

“From now on, when you get or renew your driver’s license or an ID card at the DMV, you’ll be registered to vote unless you choose not to,” Shapiro said in the video. “I made a commitment when I was campaigning for this office that we would bring automatic voter registration in Pennsylvania and break down the barriers for legal, eligible voters. This is a key step to make our elections more secure, adding important levels of verification to the voter registration process.” (RELATED: Key Battleground State Moves To Shift Primary Date Up)

When running for Governor, I made a commitment to bring automatic voter registration to Pennsylvania — the birthplace of our democracy. On this National Voter Registration Day, I’m making that promise a reality. pic.twitter.com/7hSnHLDKAg — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) September 19, 2023

Pennsylvania’s presidential primary is scheduled for late April, but Shapiro has pushed for it to be moved as it conflicts with the week of Passover, a prominent Jewish holiday. The Pennsylvania Senate’s State Government Committee approved a bill in late August to move the primary to March 19, which would coincide with Arizona, Florida, Ohio, Illinois and Kansas.

“We’re making our state government work better for the good people of Pennsylvania,” Shapiro said in the video. “No matter who you choose to vote for, or what your views are, I hope you’ll make your voice heard. Now more than ever, we need an engaged citizenry to move our country and our commonwealth forward.”

