CNN Host, Analyst Agree Trump’s Messaging ‘Works,’ Says He’s Talking About Issues Voters Actually Care About

CNN’s Kate Bolduan and political analyst Errol Louis agreed Thursday that former President Donald Trump’s messaging is working, arguing that unlike other candidates, he’s talking about issues that actually matter to voters.

Bolduan highlighted a recent CNN poll of New Hampshire voters, arguing “Donald Trump is still the man to beat in New Hampshire.”

“He’s at 39% support among Republican primary voters in the nation’s first primary state,” she continued, before noting that Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is the only candidate in the new poll who has lost support.

“What sticks out most to you?” Bolduan asked Louis.

“The collapse of Ron DeSantis is extremely important. The campaign is in free fall. It kind of confirms that his strategy, his basic idea of starting with a really negative tone, negative topics I’m going to fight against woke and this thing is really not connecting with voters. People care about things like the opioid crisis, student debt, they care about medical bankruptcy. He’s not talking about those things and so they’re migrating elsewhere to other candidates.”

WATCH:

“Kind of also showing that DeSantis, it is interesting because the resets have not landed, at least in New Hampshire. And it gets to a question of what is the core problem here,” Bolduan said. “You’re thinking how kind of the message – it ends up always be the message. And it works for Donald Trump. It clearly doesn’t work when you apply it to other candidates. As we know.” (RELATED: CNN Guest Explains How Trump’s Latest Break With Conservatives Actually Puts Him On ‘Politically Stronger Ground’)

“Trump in the end is talking about things that people care about. If you ask voters, they care about their families, they care about the economy, they care about their future. They don’t care about whether you’re going to sue Disney or push out some tenured professors from the state university because they’re teaching the wrong thing. It’s just not what is connecting with people. And the inability to course correct, to sort of size up the situation and say, ‘hey, I lost half my support in the last six months maybe we should try something different.’ Time is running out, he’s got a little over 90 days to turn this around.”

Support for DeSantis has waned since he announced his bid for the presidency. DeSantis was hailed the future of the Republican Party after winning his gubernatorial re-election campaign in a landslide but has since failed to gain traction in his presidential campaign. Some of DeSantis’ biggest donors have also been reluctant to continue support the governor until he changes his political strategy.

Meanwhile Trump is on track for an even bigger victory than 2016, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll shows. The poll found that in a hypothetical Trump versus President Joe Biden match-up, Trump leads Biden 41% to 35% in seven key states.