‘Would Have Sent Hunter Biden A Subpoena By Now’: Matt Gaetz Blasts McCarthy On Impeachment, Says He’s ‘Not Serious’

Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz blasted Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy about the Joe Biden impeachment inquiry in an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“We don’t put our pencils down in the investigation of President Biden during a shutdown, so the premise is false,” Gaetz said. “Second, if Kevin McCarthy was actually serious about pursuing the Bidens, he would have sent Hunter Biden a subpoena by now.”

The way to fund the government is not by doing it the same way Congress has since the mid-90s, where it’s one up or down vote on the entire government all at once. We should have separate single-subject spending bills. @SpeakerMcCarthy promised that in January. He is in breach… pic.twitter.com/iewuoroMqL — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) September 24, 2023

The congressman referred to House Republicans as “fundamentally unserious,” comparing their progress on the Biden investigation to House Democrats who “brought in Donald Trump Jr. three times over nothing” when they had the majority. (RELATED: Here’s All The Evidence Connecting Joe Biden To Hunter Biden’s Foreign Business Dealings)

Despite Gaetz’s dissatisfaction, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said that the investigation is “following the money” in an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity. He told Hannity that they will “continue to follow the money” and “if that leads to Joe Biden, or Hunter Biden, or to Jim Biden,” subpoenas will be issued.

On government spending, Gaetz said he is “not pro-shutdown,” proposing “separate, single-subject spending bills” instead of “one up or down vote on the entire government all at once.” The congressman claimed Kevin McCarthy “promised that in January” and is “in breach of that promise.”

“I’m not here to hold the government hostage,” Gaetz told Bartiromo. “I’m here to hold Kevin McCarthy to his word.”