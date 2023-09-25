Did Patriots’ Mac Jones Really Ball Tap Jets’ Sauce Gardner Between Plays? Roll The Tape

Just another day of the New York Jets and their never-ending drama.

The square off Sunday between the New England Patriots and New York Jets was a snooze-fest for the most part, with the Pats pulling out a boring 15-10 victory.

However, we did have some entertainment value that came in the form of a potential ball tap … yes, a potential ball tap … as Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner is accusing Patriots quarterback Mac Jones of hitting him in the crown jewels.

The NFL conducted an investigation into the matter Monday, reviewing the claim by Gardner that Jones knocked him in the place that no man ever wants to be knocked, according to NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk.

“He reached out to me to get me to help him up,” said Gardner regarding Jones. “I just moved his hand out of the way. He got up and then came up to me like ‘Good job.’ While he was saying that, he hit me in my private parts. I didn’t react like I really wanted to. I definitely wasn’t expecting that. First time for everything I guess … He’s trying to prevent me from having kids in the future.”

You be the judge:

Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner said after the game against the Patriots that Mac Jones hit him in the “private parts.”This video sent from a league source is a closer view. pic.twitter.com/UTayhuu6iB — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) September 25, 2023

Hmm…

It’s hard to tell what exactly happened here, but it definitely looks like something did happen — whether it’s a ball tap or not, I don’t know, but it sure as hell looks like it. And even if it is, I just want to point this out in Mac Jones’ defense:

CJ Mosley body slams Mac Jones after the whistle, and Sauce Gardner smacks his hand away instead of helping him up. Then Sauce lies to the media about getting sack tapped. The Jets are a loser franchise. pic.twitter.com/4zfOKbcnJu — Trev Reporteraport (@incredelman_11) September 25, 2023

So are we looking at a justified ball tap here?

That should be the real question. (RELATED: Jets Continue To Prove They’re Dysfunctional After Incompetent Grounds Crew Leaves Paint Footprints All Over End Zone)

P.S. F*ck the Jets.