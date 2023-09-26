Biden’s Dog Commander Reportedly Bites Another Secret Service Agent In 11th Known Incident

President Joe Biden’s two-year-old dog, Commander, has reportedly bitten yet another Secret Service agent at the White House Monday evening, marking the eleventh such incident.

The Secret Service chief of communications broke the news to CNN by telling them that a “Secret Service Uniformed Division police officer came in contact with a First Family pet and was bitten” and that the “officer was treated by medical personnel on complex.” The spokesperson said the officer is not seriously injured, the outlet noted. (RELATED: KJP Says Biden’s Dog Commander Bites Because White House Is Too Stressful)

Last November, Commander, a German Shepherd, attacked another Secret Service agent, resulting in the agent being hospitalized, CNN reported. Only weeks after that incident, the dog broke the skin on the hand and arm of another Secret Service agent after Biden unleashed Commander after a family movie night, the New York Post reported.

Biden’s dog Commander sent Secret Service officer to hospital, bit 6 others after replacing first pooch Major https://t.co/QIf0RYBpRi pic.twitter.com/C6m3NRlEP5 — New York Post (@nypost) July 25, 2023

A month after that Commander attacked a security technician at Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware, home, the Post noted.

Biden’s other dog, Major, also had a history of attacking Secret Service agents, per the Post.

A former Secret Service agent told CNN that Commander had become a “workplace safety issue” for the agency.

“One time you can say it’s an accident, but now multiple incidents, it’s a serious issue,” the same former agent told CNN.