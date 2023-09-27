REPORT: Flight Attendant Suffers ‘Sudden Death’ In Marriott Hotel Room, Sock Found Inside Mouth

A Las Vegas flight attendant was found dead at a Philadelphia hotel with a sock in her mouth Monday night, two days after she was supposed to checkout, according to a report.

Cleaning staff at Philadelphia Airport Marriott discovered the body of the 66-year-old American Airlines attendant, Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. The officers arrived at the scene at around 10:41 p.m. and medics pronounced her dead at 10:45 p.m., NBC 10 Philadelphia reported. She had a sock in her mouth when she was discovered, the outlet reported.

Small added that they are still looking into the cause of death of the woman, although he believes she suffered a “sudden death.” There were no signs of forced entry and no signs of a struggle in her hotel room, according to 6ABC.

The 66-year-old flight attendant was found unresponsive inside one of the hotel rooms by a cleaning crew. https://t.co/4LIIP4wbu1 — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) September 26, 2023

Small further told NBC10 that the woman was "on several medications." As of now, no arrests have been made, and there were no weapons discovered at the scene. Despite this, Small said that the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The identity of the woman has remained undisclosed and the autopsy results are still pending, 6ABC reported Wednesday.