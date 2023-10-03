Biden Leaves Public Schedule Empty While His Son Is Arraigned In Delaware

President Joe Biden had nothing on his public schedule aside from his daily briefing while Hunter Biden was pleading not guilty to federal gun charges in Delaware on Tuesday

Hunter Biden pleded not guilty to three counts of felony gun charges related to his purchase of a Colt Cobra revolver in Oct. 2018 while allegedly addicted to crack cocaine. On his public schedule, Biden was scheduled for a daily briefing at 9:00 a.m. and is expected to take private phone calls with foreign leaders regarding America’s aid to Ukraine, according to CNN. (RELATED: Biden Misremembers How Many Grandchildren He Has Three Times During Fundraiser Event)

The last time Hunter Biden was the focus of legal proceedings was on July 26 when his expected plea deal fell apart under scrutiny from U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, CNN reported. Biden left his public schedule empty that day to focus on getting updates from his lawyers on the situation, taping a podcast and attending policy meetings with some advisors.

The First Lady will spend Tuesday morning teaching classes at Northern Virginia Community College but has nothing on public schedule for the afternoon, CNN reported.

Hunter Biden has not been seen at the White House in several months as scrutiny of his alleged influence peddling operation has increased, according to CNN. Hunter Biden still regularly communicates with his father and was spotted on a family vacation to Lake Tahoe, Nevada, in August, the outlet reported.