‘A Number Of People’: Nancy Mace Dodges Naming Her Pick For Next Speaker After Voting To Oust McCarthy

Republican South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace spoke about her decision to vote to remove Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the House on Tuesday’s episode of “Special Report with Bret Baier.”

Mace struggled to name her ideal choice for speaker of the House when asked by Fox News host Bret Baier if there was a “consensus candidate.” She said that there are “a number of people” that would be a good fit for the role. (RELATED: House Votes To Remove Kevin McCarthy As Speaker)

Republican Kentucky Rep. Andy Barr slammed the decision to remove McCarthy from the speakership, saying that the Republicans “snatched defeat out of the jaws of victory.” He lamented that the GOP has lost “progress” by voting to remove McCarthy. He said that under McCarthy’s leadership, the GOP has spearheaded conservative spending and immigration bills. He wondered why Republicans would be opposed to that.

Mace responded that removing McCarthy is “an opportunity for us to unite together and come together.” She bemoaned that Congress had not been able to produce a spending bill. Baier asked her if she would’ve voted to shut down the government, to which she said “no.”

Barr ripped the “disunity” represented by voting out McCarthy and said that they effectively handed over the speakership to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

The House of Representatives voted to remove McCarthy from his role as speaker of the house by a vote of 216-210.