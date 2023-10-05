‘You Sound Like A Battered Woman’: Ann Coulter Torches Patrick Bet David For Supporting Trump

Ann Coulter leveled a savage takedown of former President Donald Trump, his supporters and entrepreneur Patrick Bet David during an appearance on the PBD podcast Thursday.

Coulter, once a staunch supporter of Trump, laid out a smattering of issues she has with the former President and what she views as his failures, particularly a lack of follow-through on his promise to build a wall on America’s southern border with Mexico. (RELATED: COULTER: Trump On Why We Must Have A Border Wall)

“Respectfully, you sound bitter,” host Patrick Bet-David told her after she continued railing against Trump.

“Respectfully, I wanted a wall like the rest of his voters,” Coulter replied.

Bet-David then explained maybe Trump was waiting to build the wall for his second term and focused more on the economy and foreign policy issues in his first term.

He then asked Coulter, “What if that was part of his strategy?”

Coulter then said Trump shouldn’t have lied to his supporters on the campaign trail.

“Well A: He should’ve told us that during the campaign. ‘I’m not gonna build the wall first term. No when I said I’m gonna start day one, when I said I’m deporting dreamers day one, no what I meant was day one of my second term.’ So A, don’t lie to us when you’re campaigning and getting our votes,” she said.

“B: You sound like a battered woman making excuses,” she continued.

“‘Well maybe he won’t hit me next time,’ Coulter jested, doing her best impression of an abused spouse. “It’s been four years he’s been beating the crap out of you. He had four years, Patrick. Four years. Two with a Republican Congress. ‘He could’ve not hit me, but maybe he was thinking he was waiting for our golden anniversary to stop hitting me … he was just waiting for that perfect time.’ No, he had four years. He didn’t build it,” Coulter said.

One of Bet-David’s co-hosts Vincent Oshana attempted to push back, saying “they did start building …” but Coulter quickly interrupted, “He did nothing for two years.”

Oshana continued to push back. “There was zero building of the wall during Trump?” he asked.

“In the end he built, according to his own Homeland Security, about 50 miles. 50 miles across a 2,000 mile border,” Coulter claimed.

Coulter, who was one of Trump’s earliest supporters, also claimed she gave him advice on the campaign trail.

“When he was standing up giving a speech, that was when I’d tell him, ‘You’re in New Hampshire. Talk about immigration. Their opioids, opioids. Huge, huge issue,’ and then he’d be saying it. And by the way I don’t think I’ve ever told anyone that before, but screw him. I’ll tell the truth now.”