Dem Rep Renounces Membership In Socialist Org After Pro-Hamas Rally

Democratic Michigan Rep. Shri Thanedar renounced his Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) membership on Wednesday after the New York City chapter (NYC DSA) organized a rally in support of Palestine, according to a statement posted to his social media.

NYC DSA held a rally in Times Square on Sunday after Hamas terrorists attacked Israel on Saturday, killing over 1,000 people and injuring thousands. Thanedar renounced his DSA membership in a statement posted to X, formerly Twitter, saying he “can no longer associate with an organization unwilling to call out terrorism.” (RELATED: New York Socialists Backtrack After Dems Denounce Pro-Palestine Rally Held Day After Terror Attacks)

“After the brutal terrorist attacks on Israel, which included the indiscriminate murder, rape, and kidnapping of innocent men, women, and children, I can no longer associate with an organization unwilling to call out terrorism in all its forms,” the statement reads. “Sunday’s hate filled and antisemitic rally in New York City, promoted by the NYC-DSA, makes it impossible for me to continue my affiliation. I stand with Israel and it’s right to defend itself. There is no place for moral equivocation in the face of unadulterated evil as we have seen from Hamas.”

I renounce my membership in the DSA pic.twitter.com/rtpxStKW2Q

— Congressman Shri Thanedar (@RepShriThanedar) October 11, 2023

“I strongly believe that ending my association with DSA serves my constituents’ interests as they expect me to represent them by helping to build a better, more just world, not fanning the flames of hatred,” the statement continues.

Multiple Democratic lawmakers publicly condemned the Times Square rally, including Democratic New York Reps. Jamaal Bowman and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who identify as Democratic Socialists.

Other New York Democratic officials who also condemned the rally included Gov. Kathy Hochul, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries and New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Thanedar did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

