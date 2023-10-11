‘Get Him Off The Stage, That Sh*t’s Wearing Off’: Trump Jokes About Aides Scrambling To Cover Biden’s Gaffes

Former President Donald Trump mocked President Joe Biden’s propensity to get lost on stage and his aides scrambling to help him during a campaign event in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday.

Trump called into question Biden’s ability to physically do the job of the president. He said that Biden “literally can’t speak” and that he “can’t get off a stage” by himself. He also suggested that Biden is taking medication to remain lucid while engaging in campaign events. He mocked Biden’s occasionally slurred and indecipherable speech. (RELATED: ‘Thank You, Everybody!’: Rambling Biden Cut Off Mid-Sentence As Staffers Scramble To End Press Conference)

“You know what happens after about 20 minutes, the stuff that he’s taking wears off. So he gets a little groggy. Gets a little bit groggy. They say, ‘get him off the stage, that shit’s wearing off, man! Get him off,'” Trump joked.

Trump mocks Joe Biden getting lost on stage and says he might be on Cocaine 🤣🤣🤣 “They say ‘get him off the stage.. that sh*t is wearing off, man’… ‘Here dad have a little of this stuff it’s gonna liven you up a little bit’.” pic.twitter.com/lEKpH87suU — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 12, 2023

He then brought up the cocaine that was found in the White House, jokingly saying he was “certain it had nothing to do with Hunter and Joe.”

“Yeah, dad. Have a little of this stuff. It’s gonna liven you up a little bit,” Trump said, apparently imitating Hunter Biden.

Biden has been prone to gaffes both on the campaign trail and in public speeches. The president’s gaffes have heightened concerns surrounding his age. According to an August AP/NORC poll, 77% of Americans believe Biden is too old to govern effectively.