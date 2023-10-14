DeSantis Rejects US Welcoming Gaza Refugees

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stated the U.S. should not be welcoming refugees from Gaza fleeing the Hamas-initiated conflict to come to the states at a campaign event Saturday in Creston, Iowa.

The 2024 presidential candidate declared, “We cannot accept people from Gaza into this country as refugees,” Politico reported. “If you look at how [people in Gaza] behave, not all of them are Hamas, but they are all anti-Semitic,” DeSantis continued.

Creston, IA — DeSantis says that the US “cannot accept people from Gaza into this country as refugees.” “I am not going to do that. If you look at how they behave, not all of them are Hamas, but they are all anti-Semitic. None of them believe in Israel’s right to exist.” pic.twitter.com/VKNPTIzEk7 — Veronica Stracqualursi (@VeronicaStrac) October 14, 2023

The comments come as the future of the Palestinian territory remains uncertain in light of Hamas recently attacking Israel and the war which subsequently erupted. (RELATED: Here’s The Current Status Of The Israel-Hamas War)

In retaliation to the aggression by Hamas, Israeli military forces are expected to commence a ground invasion of Palestinian territory, per the Associated Press (AP). The invasion is said to be all encompassing, involving military assets from the “air, ground and sea,” the outlet continues.

Saturday Night – Moitzei Shabbos Update From Israel: • The IDF said it’s completing preparations for a “significant ground operation,” which would include a “joint and coordinated attack from the air, sea, and land.” • Hamas continued firing rockets into Israel over Shabbat,… pic.twitter.com/9DKHasxDyr — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) October 14, 2023

In preparation of the expected attacks, the Israeli military announced an evacuation order for residents of the Palestinian territory home, according to the AP.

DeSantis conceded “none of the Arab states are willing to take any of them,” but said nations in that area of the world should be responsible for accepting refugees given their geographical proximity.

“You don’t fly people and import them into the United States of America,” DeSantis concluded.