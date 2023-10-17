Kathy Hochul To Travel To Israel On ‘Solidarity Mission’

Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday evening she will travel to Israel on a “solidarity mission” Tuesday following the Hamas terrorist attacks.

The announcement comes as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed Monday that President Joe Biden would be visiting Israel on Wednesday. Hochul wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that her state “will always stand with Israel,” and said she will be visiting the areas most affected by Hamas and meeting with leaders during her trip.

“It’s more important than ever for New York to show up in support of Israel,” said Hochul. “Tomorrow I’m traveling to Israel for a solidarity mission to meet with diplomatic leaders & communities devastated by the horrific Hamas attacks. New York will always stand with Israel.” (RELATED: President Joe Biden Will Visit Israel, Blinken Says)

NEWS: Biden will travel to Israel on Wednesday, Blinken announces in Tel Aviv. @DailyCaller — Reagan Reese (@reaganreese_) October 17, 2023

New York has the largest Jewish population in the country, according to data compiled by Wise Voter. The state has about 1.8 million of the U.S.’ roughly 7.6 million Jewish population, which makes up 2% of the nation’s overall population.

Biden will also visit Amman, Jordan, after his trip to Israel to discuss “the humanitarian needs of civilians in Gaza.” The president will meet with Jordan’s Majesty King Abdullah, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

