‘Violently Ill’: Woman Sues Chick-Fil-A Over ‘Black’ Chicken Nugget

A Florida woman is suing Chick-Fil-A for serving a “black” chicken nugget that she claims caused serious health problems after she consumed it.

The plaintiff, 29-year-old Shi’terra Sharp, stated in court documents that after eating the discolored deep-fried chicken from the Brooksville, Florida, location in 2020, she grew “violently ill, was nauseated and vomited until [she] had no strength left to do so,” The Daily Mail reported Friday.

Sharp said the meal also caused cramping, bowel issues and “great injury to her mouth, throat, stomach and digestive system,” according to court documents cited by the outlet. The plaintiff also alleges that she was diagnosed with a gastrointestinal illness when she went to the hospital to treat her symptoms.

“I was as sick as a dog. I lost so much weight due to what happened,” Sharp told the Mail.

Florida woman sues Chick-fil-A over ‘black’ chicken nugget meat, lawsuit says https://t.co/Jr7NRafYIS — FOX 35 Orlando (@fox35orlando) October 20, 2023

Sharp said she reached out to Chick-Fil-A in 2020 when the incident took place, but the chain maintained that there was nothing wrong with the meal, per the lawsuit, the Mail reported. (RELATED: McDonald’s Franchise Found Liable For Four Year Old’s ‘Chicken McNugget Burn’ After Drive-Through Order)

The woman and her attorney are suing franchise owner Holland Hospitality for “four counts of negligence,” per court documents cited by the Mail. (RELATED: Fast Food Giants Win Lawsuit Accusing Them Of Selling Undersized Burgers)

Sharp is seeking $50,000 in damages, the Mail reported.