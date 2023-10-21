‘Americans Demand An Apology’: Ted Cruz Calls Out Major Company For Quietly Removing Support Of BLM From Website

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz called out Coca-Cola for quietly removing support of Hamas-backing Black Lives Matter (BLM) from its website.

The senator posted two screenshots of the company’s website on X before and after the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks against Israel. The brand boasted about its $50,000 donation to BLM before the attacks. The sentence disclosing the donation was removed after the attacks.

“Editing your website is not enough. Americans DEMAND an apology,” Cruz wrote.

CAUGHT RED-HANDED. @CocaCola deletes its support for BLM. One screenshot is of @CocaCola‘s website before BLM supported Hamas parachuting into a concert to kill Israeli civilians. The other is from this morning. Editing your website is not enough. Americans DEMAND an apology. pic.twitter.com/WKRdxVrTu8 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 20, 2023

Coca-Cola’s website still shows the first sentence about Sprite launching “The Give Back” program, which was started in the summer of 2020 to “fight against racial injustice and the COVID-19 pandemic.” The company says they are “in this for the long haul,” claiming the initiative “is neither a marketing campaign nor a one-time donation.”

Coca-Cola is not the only Fortune 500 company guilty of donating to BLM. Cruz named Amazon, Sprite, DoorDash, Dropbox, Warner Brothers and Microsoft in the caption of (RELATED: ‘Another 9/11’: Cruz Warns US Of Terror Attacks Amid ‘Scheduled’ Pro-Hamas Protests)

“Every university president, every college professor, every Fortune 500 corporation that wrote a check to Black Lives Matter — all of them who embraced these radical, Marxist revolutionaries,” Cruz said. “They need to be asked, every one of them, do you support this antisemitic, anti-Israel hate group? Because you funded it. You’ve embraced it. You’ve endorsed it.”

Several BLM groups have signaled their support for Hamas after the Islamic terror group murdered hundreds of Israelis. The BLM at School organization published an antisemitic toolkit designed to teach students to harbor animus toward Israel.