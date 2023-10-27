Biden’s Green Agenda Is Making Every Part Of Owning A Home More Expensive, Watchdog Says

President Joe Biden’s climate proposals will substantially increase average Americans’ home expenses for purchases like appliances, according to data from the Alliance For Consumers (AFC).

The financial burden of the Biden administration’s policies targeting household appliances totals $9,166 in new costs for average Americans per home, according to the AFC. The Biden administration has set its sights on a number of appliances to regulate as a part of its green agenda, including gas furnaces, water heaters, air conditioners and more, in an attempt to reduce carbon emissions. (RELATED: ‘On Life Support’: A Bailout For Offshore Wind May Be Right Around The Corner, Experts Say)

“Any government-imposed efficiency mandate creates a burden for American families and businesses for many reasons,” Jack Spencer, a senior research fellow for energy and environmental policy in the Center for Energy, Climate and Environment at The Heritage Foundation, told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “First, it removes economic flexibility. While some families and businesses may prefer to pay more up front to achieve longer-term savings, others may decide that their limited financial resources would be better applied to other priorities, like food or housing. Second, by mandating that Americans purchase certain products, such policies undermine the incentive for firms to produce efficient products at competitive prices.”

The Biden administration introduced a new rule in July that would mandate higher efficiency standards for water heaters that use heat pumps, which would require new gas heat pumps to use condensing technology to meet the standards. The higher efficiency standards would force families to purchase a more expansive model, totaling around $2,800, according to the AFC.

In February, the Department of Energy proposed a rule that would create efficiency standards for newly manufactured gas stoves after the administration considered banning them outright in January. Efficiency standards will cost the average consumer an extra $494 to retrofit their existing gas stove, according to the AFC.

Welcome to Biden’s Dream House, where the American dream just got significantly more expensive… Join us on a tour and see the green “upgrades” that the Biden Administration wants to bring (by mandate) to a home near you, very soon. pic.twitter.com/7cg7yMRCXZ — Alliance For Consumers (@for_consumers) October 26, 2023

“As more of these efficiency mandates take effect, the prices of new and existing housing will just continue to increase,” Spencer told the DCNF. “One of the perverse outcomes will be the impact on low-income families. Not only do low-income families have less disposable income to pay for Biden’s green agenda, but they will be hit harder by it. That’s because older homes tend to be less efficient. That means it will cost substantially more to retrofit them to meet the standards.”

The Environmental Protection Agency took aim at refrigerators and air conditioners earlier in October, phasing out the use of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) in the devices. On the same day, the administration proposed action against HFCs in 40 different types of foams, aerosols, refrigeration equipment, air conditioning and heat pumps in order to encourage greener options.

The extra costs to obtain an air-conditioning unit without the banned substances would set an average American back around $1,100 to refill traditional air conditioning units, according to the AFC.

The Biden administration took aim at dishwashers in July, looking to change the current standard limit of 5 gallons of water per cycle to just 3.2 gallons of water per cycle. The proposed changes could prevent effective flushing of food particles, initiating drainage issues costing $50 to $400 to repair following a clog, according to the AFC.

The president has also announced ambitious plans for half of all new vehicle sales to be electric by 2030, which could further raise costs as manufacturers prioritize more costly electric vehicles (EV). EVs can cost as much as $10,000 more than an equivalent vehicle with an internal combustion engine.

“So are there any upsides? Absolutely not. At least not in terms of benefits for everyday Americans,” Spencer told the DCNF. “I suppose the bureaucrats who are empowered and the firms who capture market share as a result of the regulation benefit. Absolutely, Americans should be concerned about being forced by government to purchase products that they don’t want. Whether it’s EVs, or appliances, or how energy is produced, we see local, state, and federal government.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request to comment from the DCNF.

