‘It’s So Hard To Be A Jewish Parent’: Morgan Ortagus Holds Back Tears Over Antisemitic Mob Hunting For Israelis

A Fox News panelist and Jewish mother held back tears on-air Monday while discussing an antisemitic mob storming a Russian airport to hunt down Israelis.

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian antisemites violently stormed the Makhachkala Uytash Airport in the predominantly Muslim Dagestan region in Russia to hunt down Jewish people entering the country. The mob shouted several antisemitic slurs and reportedly called to kill Israelis and Jews.

“It’s really hard to be a Jewish parent right now,” former State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said during Fox News’ “Outnumbered.” “I thought about you this weekend too, Harris [Faulkner], when I saw this because your husband is Jewish, and whenever Hitler was going after the [Jews], they didn’t care if your kids were half-Jewish, and I thought about you as I was thinking about coming to “Outnumbered,” and I thought, they would go after my daughter. They would go after yours as quickly as they would mine. And it’s … it’s just terrifying to be a Jewish parent right now. I’m sorry.”

Faulkner said she is thinking about and praying for all those in the Jewish faith and encouraged Americans to be alert on the brutal antisemitism circulating around the world. (RELATED: The Associated Press Referred To Antisemites Storming Airport, Threatening To Kill Jews As A ‘Protest’)

“It’s hunting. It’s catch them. It’s what Emily said. It’s hard to say. Emily’s so right about what they wanted to do, and they were screaming it, proudly screaming it,” Faulkner said.

Ortagus said she has become aware of who would protect Jewish people and who would allow them to be harmed.

Antisemitism has risen throughout the world, including the U.S., since Hamas’ bloody Oct. 7 attack against Israel that left at least 1,400 Israelis dead.

Pro-Palestinian protests have taken place on college campuses and in major cities across the U.S. Several student groups at Harvard University wrote a joint letter to the school’s administration affirming their support for Palestine and blaming Israel for the attack. Harvard University President Claudine Gay said the student groups’ view does not represent the position of the university in an Oct. 10 statement, without explicitly taking the side of either Israel or Palestine.

Rallies in support of Palestine throughout the world have presented antisemitic symbols and chants. A protester in Times Square apparently held up a swastika amid a rally publicly blaming Israel for the attack. Pro-Palestinians in Sydney, Australia, chanted “gas the Jews” and “f*ck the Jews” in front of the Sydney Opera House.