Former Olympian Gives Health Update After Being Rushed To Hospital

Former Olympian Mary Lou Retton, broke her silence Monday on Instagram after being hospitalized with a rare form of pneumonia earlier this month.

Retton was released from the hospital on Oct. 23, according to a post from her daughter McKenna Kelly. Since the hospitalization, however, the public had not heard from the former Olympian until Monday.

“I’m beyond blessed to have the opportunity to make this statement. I am overwhelmed with all the love and support from the world as I fight. I am forever grateful to you all,” Retton wrote. “I’m with family continuing to slowly recover and staying very positive as I know this recovery is a long and slow process. I appreciate everyone’s respect of my privacy at this time.”

Reports about Retton’s health flooded social media after Kelly launched a fundraising campaign on SpotFund, explaining that Retton was admitted to the intensive care unit and was “fighting for her life.” Kelly also stated that Retton was battling a “rare form of pneumonia” and was not able to “breathe on her own.” (RELATED: Legendary Olympic Athlete Suffers ‘Scary Setback’ Amid Pneumonia Battle)

While details of Retton’s health issues or and recovery process have not been released, the former Olympian said she would share her story eventually.

"When the time is right, I will be sharing more information about my health issues and hope I can help others who may face the same battle as me. I love you all," Retton wrote.

Retton won the gold medal in the gymnastics individual all-around competition at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles. She also won four other medals that year, making her one of the most decorated gymnasts that year.