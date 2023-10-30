‘Must’ve Got Paid Good Today’: Steelers Blast Refs After Horrendous Call With Diontae Johnson Implying NFL Is Rigged

I feel your pain, Steeler Nation. I feel your pain.

Every damn week in the NFL, there seems to be some kind of scandalous nonsense with the referees, with the most recent case heading into Week 8 being my Miami Dolphins getting screwed over by the Philadelphia Refereeagles — hell, do we remember how disastrous the playoffs were last year with the zebras?

Well, it happened again Sunday, as the Pittsburgh Steelers (the entire team) feel that the refs were completely against them, this after their kicker Chris Boswell hit a 55-yard field goal to bring Black & Yellow’s deficit down to 9-6 heading into halftime against the Jacksonville Jaguars … except, it was nixed after a phantom offsides call.

When the flag was thrown, the original mindset from everybody was that referee Alan Eck was going to call offsides on the defense, but instead, he knocked Pittsburgh right guard Isaac Seumalo for the penalty that left everybody utterly confused.

Check the views yourself:

Here is the post halftime look by CBS at the Steelers penalty on the FG that was flagged for offsides on Isaac Seumalo #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/QLPgDWvxez — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) October 29, 2023

The referees for the Jaguars at Steelers game need to be investigated. This successful 56 yd field goal was cancelled AFTER the kick went thru due to an offsides penalty. I’ve now seen 10 different angles and not one was anyone on the steelers offsides. Prove me wrong. Please pic.twitter.com/kpvGrfkRnX — PICKETT 2 PICKENS SZN (@Gaige_Rage) October 29, 2023

Yeah, I don’t know, and neither did Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

#Steelers HC Mike Tomlin immediately after the offsides penalty on Chris Boswell’s 55-yard FG at the end of the half: “What the f**k is wrong with y’all today? What the f**k is wrong with y’all today?” Officiating was atrocious. pic.twitter.com/dwSKXVmjZW — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) October 29, 2023

I’ve never seen that in 17 years#Steelers Mike Tomlin on offsides call wiping out made field goal pic.twitter.com/M6HN5sO4Ai — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) October 29, 2023

Seumalom, who was charged for the ghost penalty, had an hilariously smartass comment on the matter.

“Obviously the referees saw something different. I’m sure in a couple of days we will get a nice little apology. That will warm my heart.”#Steelers Isaac Seumalo on being called offsides that negated field goal before end of first half — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) October 29, 2023

Boswell, the kicker, also questioned things on social media.

But the spiciest blast on the refs came from wide receiver Diontae Johnson, who implied the NFL rigged the game (though you could honestly argue he outright said it). (RELATED: Titans Find Their Franchise QB While Wearing Straight Swagoo That Needs To Become Their Full-Time Unis Immediately)

“I didn’t like the refs today. They must’ve gotten paid good today,” said Johnson. “The referees cost us the game. They wanted [the Jaguars] to win.”

For context, here are Diontae Johnson’s critical comments on the officiating in today’s #Steelers loss to the #Jaguars. Said refs “must’ve got paid good today,” among other remarks. pic.twitter.com/unwSFg3yP1 — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) October 29, 2023

Another week, another rigging by the NFL.