Editorial

‘Must’ve Got Paid Good Today’: Steelers Blast Refs After Horrendous Call With Diontae Johnson Implying NFL Is Rigged

BLOG
Every damn week in the NFL, there seems to be some kind of scandalous nonsense with the referees, and it's happened again with the Pittsburgh Steelers. [Twitter/Screenshot/Public — @Steelersdepot]

[Twitter/Screenshot/Public — @Steelersdepot]

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Font Size:

I feel your pain, Steeler Nation. I feel your pain.

Every damn week in the NFL, there seems to be some kind of scandalous nonsense with the referees, with the most recent case heading into Week 8 being my Miami Dolphins getting screwed over by the Philadelphia Refereeagles — hell, do we remember how disastrous the playoffs were last year with the zebras?

Well, it happened again Sunday, as the Pittsburgh Steelers (the entire team) feel that the refs were completely against them, this after their kicker Chris Boswell hit a 55-yard field goal to bring Black & Yellow’s deficit down to 9-6 heading into halftime against the Jacksonville Jaguars … except, it was nixed after a phantom offsides call.

When the flag was thrown, the original mindset from everybody was that referee Alan Eck was going to call offsides on the defense, but instead, he knocked Pittsburgh right guard Isaac Seumalo for the penalty that left everybody utterly confused.

Check the views yourself:

Yeah, I don’t know, and neither did Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

Seumalom, who was charged for the ghost penalty, had an hilariously smartass comment on the matter.

Boswell, the kicker, also questioned things on social media.

But the spiciest blast on the refs came from wide receiver Diontae Johnson, who implied the NFL rigged the game (though you could honestly argue he outright said it). (RELATED: Titans Find Their Franchise QB While Wearing Straight Swagoo That Needs To Become Their Full-Time Unis Immediately)

“I didn’t like the refs today. They must’ve gotten paid good today,” said Johnson. “The referees cost us the game. They wanted [the Jaguars] to win.”

Another week, another rigging by the NFL.