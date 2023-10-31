‘Turning Against Them’: Tulsi Gabbard, Laura Ingraham Blast Dems, VP For Response To Israel-Hamas War

Fox News contributor Tulsi Gabbard and host Laura Ingraham took aim at Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday’s episode of “The Ingraham Angle” over her comments on the Israel-Hamas war.

Harris addressed a crowd at Northern Arizona University, saying that the Palestinian people should not be “conflated” with the Hamas terror group.

“I think it is important to recognize also the distinction between a terrorist organization Hamas and the Palestinian people and civilians,” Harris told a cheering crowd. (RELATED: ‘Squad’ Dems Weigh In After Terrorists Murder Hundreds In Israel)

Ingraham questioned if Harris was concerned about the “base turning against Biden” but was seeing an opportunity to show supporters that she’s “on” their “side.”

“I don’t know if Kamala knows what she’s up to,” Gabbard said.

Gabbard added that left-wing Democrats in Congress who accuse Israel of genocide are displaying “the height of hypocrisy.” She pointed out that many Democrats are supporters of Hamas terrorists who are actually calling for a “genocide” and the “extermination of all Jews.”

She added that the antisemitism could be seen in the massive mobs that have taken to the streets in the weeks after Hamas’ attacks on Israel. She continued that the left is “doing this under the guise” of trying to stand up for a purported oppressed people. However, the left is “apologizing” for the “barbaric” acts of Hamas.

“I called it creating the monster like they’re Dr. Frankenstein. And now the monster in their progressive wing is turning against them,” Ingraham pointed out, questioning why people were shocked by the “development.”

“It is against the very foundational principles and values of who we are as a country,” Gabbard said.

She added that she’s been called an “Islamophobe” for years over shining a light on the problem of radical Islam.

President Joe Biden has been criticized by fellow Democrats over tying himself to Israel amid the conflict. Left-wing Democratic representatives, such as Ilhan Omar, have accused Israel of “ethnic cleansing.”