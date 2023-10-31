Eventbrite Reportedly Bans Riley Gaines While Platforming Pro-Hamas Rallies

Eventbrite, the online event coordinating website, removed an event titled “Protecting Women’s Sports” hosted by former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines, according to The Federalist. The event is set to be held at the University of California-Davis.

Eventbrite does, however, allow pro-Hamas rallies that call for the extermination of Jews, though.

This is not a mistake. It’s corporate America showing its true colors. They believe Jew hatred is acceptable, but acknowledging that there are only two genders isn’t.

Eventbrite claimed that the Riley Gaines event violated its Community Guidelines, but that pro-Hamas rallies don’t. Someone make it make sense!

