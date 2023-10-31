Video Shows Moment Suspect Allegedly Fires On Illinois State Trooper

Dashcam footage released by the Illinois State Police (ISP) Tuesday showed the moment a suspect appeared to fire on a cop, leaving him with 10 gunshot wounds, NBC Chicago reported.

Illinois State Police (ISP) dashcam footage obtained by NBC Chicago showed a nighttime traffic stop in which Trooper Dakotah Chapman-Green stopped a Honda sedan in Springfield on Oct. 24. Suspect Cristobal Santana allegedly stepped out of the vehicle with a firearm apparently concealed from the trooper’s point of view, NBC Chicago reported.

WATCH: The Illinois State Police has released body camera footage of the officer-involved shooting on Oct. 24.https://t.co/y2009afkb9 pic.twitter.com/OxWR3ZDuQS — WICS ABC 20 (@wics_abc20) October 31, 2023

The footage showed bullets flying as Chapman-Green ran for cover. Santana allegedly took off but authorities were able to locate him on Oct. 25, NBC reported.

Chapman-Green is currently dealing with “facial fractures, a skull fracture, and a brain bleed,” according to the ISP. Santana, who was injured during his arrest, also remains hospitalized but faces charges including attempted first degree murder and aggravated battery to a police officer.

𝐔𝐏𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄 𝐎𝐍 𝐒𝐇𝐎𝐎𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐎𝐅 𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐎𝐈𝐒 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐓𝐄 𝐏𝐎𝐋𝐈𝐂𝐄 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐄𝐑 Read full news release: https://t.co/mjCa5D7Th5 pic.twitter.com/Xq6jgq3Tob — IllinoisStatePolice (@ILStatePolice) October 31, 2023

“By the Grace of God, Trooper Chapman-Green survived this brutal attack,” ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly said, adding that an officer’s duty puts them in front of “diabolical, hateful, vicious evil that no innocent human being should ever have to face.” Kelly added that “there is no freedom without the law, there is no law without law enforcement, and there is no law enforcement without brave souls like Trooper Chapman-Green.”