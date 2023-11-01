Here Are The 22 Republicans Who Voted With Democrats To Kill Censure Of Rashida Tlaib

A group of 22 House Republicans voted Wednesday night with Democrats to table a resolution that would censure Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib over her “anti-Semitic beliefs.”

The resolution was introduced by Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. The House did not end up voting on the legislation after 22 Republicans voted with Democrats on a motion to table the vote. 13 Republicans did note vote. The vote was 222-186. After the vote, Rep. Van Orden changed his vote to no.

“I just introduced my resolution to censure Rashida Tlaib as privileged to force a House vote in two legislative days,” Greene wrote in a tweet after introducing the resolution. “Tlaib led a pro-Hamas insurrection into the Capitol complex, has repeatedly displayed her anti-Semitic beliefs, and shown her hatred for Israel. She must be held accountable and censured.”

List of feckless Republicans that voted WITH Democrats to table my censure resolution against Rashida Tlaib. This is why Republicans NEVER do anything to stop the communists Democrats or ever hold anyone accountable!! PATHETIC. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/J8cNqzdC6T — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 1, 2023

Rep. Van Orden has changed his vote in the record, per @RepMTG pic.twitter.com/joxljS5xhm — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) November 2, 2023

Before the vote, Greene tweeted, “Tonight, the House will vote on my resolution to censure Jihad Squad member and leader of the Hamasurrection Rashida Tlaib. Tlaib must be censured for her anti-American, antisemitic hatred. I hope every member of the House, R or D, votes to hold this behavior accountable.”

A video of Tlaib went viral earlier in October when she refused to answer a number of questions about Hamas’ murder of Israeli civilians.

“Congresswoman, Hamas terrorists have cut off babies’ heads and burned children alive, do you support Israel’s rights to defend themselves against this brutality?” a reporter asked her on video, but Tlaib refused to answer the questions.

Tlaib and other members of the Squad voted against a House resolution to support Israel and condemn the Hamas terrorist attacks. She has also continued to repeat Hamas’ claim that Israel was responsible for the bombing of a hospital in Gaza.

(UPDATE: 8:33 pm ET: Rep. Van Orden changed his vote. Making it 22 Republicans.)