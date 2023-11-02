Actual Neo-Nazis Are Making Other Jew-Haters Look Bad, Vice Journalist Laments

Vice’s Tess Owens lamented that actual neo-Nazis are making other Jew-haters look bad.

Owens wrote Wednesday that approximately 40 people affiliated with the National Justice Party, an anti-Semitic organization, gathered to protest Israel. The leader, Mike Peinovich, said Israel “is a pure genocidal state, make no mistake,” while at the rally, according to Vice.

“We Americans have been snookered into supporting [Israel] by Jewish control of our banks, our media, and our politicians, but we have to say enough and rise up as a people.”

Owens, however, could not believe that actual Neo-Nazis were making other Jew-haters look bad.

“Peinovich’s rhetoric is an example of how far-right antisemites are trying to use the pro-Palestine movement, hijack some of its language criticizing the Israeli government’s actions in Gaza, and then use that as a vehicle to push anti-Jewish conspiracy theories and tropes into the mainstream,” Owens writes.

The so-called “pro-Palestine” protesters who have rallied in the streets following the deadly Hamas terrorists attacks on Israel have repeatedly chanted “from the river to the sea Palestine will be free,” a mantra that calls for Israel’s complete destruction. Other protesters have refused to condemn Hamas terrorist attacks and have justified the horrific attacks as “exhilarating.”

Hamas terrorists have a call to murder all Jews in their charter. But Owens tries to touch on this point, saying that “rampant disinformation” means that ‘actual’ anti-Semitic groups (like Neo-Nazis) Jew hatred has led others to “falsely claim that they’re aligned with the mainstream pro-Palestine movement.”

Perhaps Neo-Nazis don’t care about “freeing Palestine,” but the one thing all of these people have is they hate Jews. It doesn’t matter what for, it doesn’t matter how they try to justify it, Jew hatred is Jew hatred.

But for Owens, actual Neo-Nazis, who hate Jews, are not akin to groups that are prefaced on the destruction of Israel and murder of Jews.

“Fringe extremist groups are first and foremost opportunists, and will leap at any chance to insert themselves into a popular movement,” Owens wrote.

Owens then cited a George Washington University research fellow who said the Neo-Nazis don’t support ‘freeing Palestine’ so therefore their Jew-hatred is condemnable.

“They’re not pro-Palestine, they just hate Jews, and they see this moment as an opportunity to get attention, get coverage, put their banners, their images, their ideas, into reporting patterns,” research fellow Jon Lewis told VICE.

So according to both Owens and Lewis, pro-Palestinian’s Jew hatred is justified because they want to take more land, but Neo-Nazi Jew hatred isn’t justified because they don’t want to get Palestinians more land. (RELATED: Mob Torches Historic Tunisian Synagogue)

Got it.

Owens goes on to further justify Jew hatred by the Palestinians because their “movement has picked up enormous support in recent weeks.”

Yeah, Hitler’s movement also picked up enormous support.

You can slap lipstick on a pig the same way you can slap “pro-Palestine” on a group of people that have openly supported Hamas’ terrorist attacks as a fight for liberation.

Then Owens, who probably served as the inspiration to Vice President Kamala Harris, said hate crimes targeting Jews, Muslims and Arabs have “soared to an alarming degree around the world.”

Hate crimes against Jews in the United States since the attacks have soared 388% over the same period as last year, according to the ADL.

Owens then spent the remainder of her piece trying to explain the difference between different types of Jew haters.