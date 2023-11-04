‘Attack From The Pits Of Hell’: Jimmy Levy’s Backpack Burst Into Flames On Plane

A former “American Idol” contestant took to Instagram Tuesday to share a terrifying experience he had while on a JetBlue flight.

Jimmy Levy, known for his appearance on “American Idol,” recorded the scene on JetBlue Flight 1401, which was en route from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL). He posted the video on social media and described the incident as “one of the scariest moments of my life.”

He explained that he had fallen asleep on the plane before takeoff when he was “jolted awake” by a surge of heat that seemed to be directed towards his face. “I immediately opened my eyes and noticed my backpack, which was initially tucked underneath my seat, now in a exploding and floating ball of fire. Acting quickly, I pushed it to the ground and began stomping on it frantically to prevent the blaze from spreading. With the help of the flight staff and water, the fire was contained. However, due to the gravity of the situation, everyone was required to evacuate the plane for a thorough investigation.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Levy (@jimmylevy)

“I am convinced that this entire scenario was a spiritual attack from the pits of hell and I rebuke it in then name of Jesus! I rejoice during this time, because I only have a few burns on my hands. I thank God for my life and the safety of my family and everyone else on that flight! I’m grateful that we were still on the ground when it occurred. This will only make my faith stronger,” the singer further added. (RELATED: Man Reportedly Kicked Off JetBlue Flight For Wearing ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Mask)

“On Monday, October 30, JetBlue flight 1401 with scheduled service from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) was evacuated while at the gate before takeoff due to a customer’s malfunctioning electronic device or battery,” JetBlue said in a statement, per Fox News Digital. “Our crew immediately responded and addressed the situation.”