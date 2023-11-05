Comer Teases ‘Around Two Dozen Subpoenas’ For Biden Family Investigation

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer teased Sunday “around two dozen subpoenas” to continue the committee’s investigation into the Biden family business enterprise.

Comer was interviewed on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” with Maria Bartiromo and hinted at the Oversight Committee’s next course of action against the Biden family. (RELATED: Comer Accuses Biden Family Of Using One Simple Trick To ‘Disguise’ Transactions)

WATCH:

“We’re waiting on a few more documents to come in that we’ve successfully subpoenaed but it’s taking forever. And again Maria, I don’t think the average person can imagine how many different checking accounts the president’s son had. And considering he didn’t have a legitimate business, that in itself is an enormous red flag,” Comer told Bartiromo.

“Once all those come in, I think you’re gonna see swift action on the Bidens, and I would predict somewhere around two dozen subpoenas in the very near future,” Comer added.

The Oversight Committee subpoenaed personal and business bank records from Hunter Biden and his uncle James Biden in late September after the first impeachment inquiry hearing into President Biden.

The committee subsequently disclosed a $200,000 payment Joe Biden took from James Biden in March 2018, the same day distressed healthcare company Americore sent the money to James Biden.

James Biden indicated to Americore his last name could “open doors” and promised he would leverage his political connections to secure a Middle East investment, bankruptcy court documents show.

House Oversight also released bank records Nov. 1 showing Joe Biden received $40,000 from his family members in 2017 shortly after they were paid by Chinese business associates. Sara Biden, Joe Biden’s sister-in-law, called the $40,000 payment a “loan repayment” on the check she wrote to Joe Biden in September 2017.

White House spokesman Ian Sams accused House Republicans Saturday of possessing financial records showing Joe Biden loaned his brother money and got paid back for doing so.

“The House Republicans know this. They have in their possession financial records showing Joe Biden gave his brother the money, then his brother paid the loan back,” Sams said on X. Comer wrote a letter on Oct. 26 saying the bank records do not show a loan from Joe Biden to his brother.

The Biden family and its business associates received more than $24 million from Ukraine, Russia, China, Romania and Kazakhstan, according to a House memo released ahead of the first impeachment inquiry hearing.

The $24 million figure was discovered as a result of suspicious activity reports sent by banks to the Treasury Department, Comer said during the hearing.

Hunter Biden dismissed the Oversight Committee’s findings in an op-ed he wrote Thursday accusing his political opponents of weaponizing his past drug addiction.