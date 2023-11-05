Texas Southern Tuba Player Rocks Some Random Dude Yelling At Him With Multiple Punches, Goes Right Back To Playing

It goes down at these HBCU games!

We just witnessed a brawl between Morgan State football players and Norfolk State band members just a few days ago, and here we go again as a Texas Southern Ocean of Soul tuba player rocked the soul out of a fan who effed around and found out.

Assuming that the guy was a Jackson State fan, his trash talk didn’t go well for him whatsoever, and that’s an understatement. His team might have gotten the 21-19 dub to push them up to 7-3 on the season, and even did so in dramatic fashion stopping Texas Southern from a comeback, but my man got LAID OUT to take all that glory away — being popped with multiple punches to the face beforehand.

It’s not exactly known why, but the fan decided to start chirpin’ at a Texas Southern tuba player, yelling at him as he was playing his instrument. And to the band member’s credit, he was doing everything in his power to ignore the ignoramus fan. (RELATED: ‘I’m Not Even Gonna Answer That’: Shedeur Sanders Hilariously Calls Out Reporter For ‘Setup Question’)

But after the fan clearly didn’t take the hint and still kept running his mouth, the tuba player starting swinging on the fan, taking advantage of his high ground advantage and sending the idiot on his back (with the help of a Good Samaritan, or Bad, depending on how you look at it) — doing it so quickly that the fan was utterly stunned, not fighting back at all or moving out of the way.

Then, another fan (that Samaritan I just mentioned) — wearing a blue shirt — got involved, grabbing the random rude guy and throwing (or more like slamming) him down the bleachers, and down several rows at that.

And as you’ll see … dude got knocked the bleep out.

TEXAS SOUTHERN WHAT YALL GOT GOING ON 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/WvIuPp3h3y — kayla. (@theekaylan) November 5, 2023

Outright wild.