Arnold Schwarzenegger Struggles To Feed His Pet Donkey During Interview

Arnold Schwarzenegger, renowned for his tough-guy roles, showcased his softer side during an appearance on “ManningCast” Monday.

“ManningCast,” hosted by former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning, welcomed Schwarzenegger as their special guest, alongside an unusual companion: Schwarzenegger’s pet donkey, Lulu. The show, usually focused on Monday Night Football commentary, took a delightful turn as Lulu stole the spotlight.

As Eli introduced Danny DeVito’s “Twins” co-star, both the Manning brothers and viewers were taken aback by the presence of the donkey. The interview took a turn when Schwarzenegger, displaying genuine affection for his pet, began feeding Lulu on-air.

Oh, just Arnold Schwarzenegger feeding a donkey as the #ManningCast goes into commercial break. #MNF 🏈🫏 pic.twitter.com/cCp6WKxVSc — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 7, 2023

Eli couldn't resist a witty comment: "That donkey looks like you eating, Peyton," he quipped.

While the former California governor seemed close with Lulu in the clip, he previously admitted owning a donkey was something he did not plan, per an Oct. 19 report from Hola. The idea came from his girlfriend, Heather Milligan. Schwarzenegger said he already had a pony named Whiskey and that one day, his girlfriend decided Whiskey needed a “companion.” She then introduced Lulu into their lives, apparently catching Schwarzenegger completely off-guard.

“One day I came home, and there was this miniature donkey,” the actor recalled during a panel with the 92nd Street Y, New York. Despite the surprise, Lulu quickly became an integral part of their household, forming a heartwarming bond with Whiskey.