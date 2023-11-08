Blinken Requests Palestinians Stop Committing Terror Attacks, Israel To End Blockade In ‘Conditions For Durable Peace’

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that in order for an “immediate ceasefire” to be considered within Gaza, Israel and its allies must begin to advocate for conditions that would set “durable peace.”

Blinken spoke at a press conference in Tokyo after meeting with European, Canadian and Japanese foreign ministers. While the secretary of state noted that Israel's allies reaffirmed their "staunch support" for the country to defend itself, there was discussion of "humanitarian pauses" that would "advance key objectives."

“Ultimately, the only way to ensure that this crisis never happens, again, is to begin setting the conditions for durable peace and security and to frame our diplomatic efforts,” Blinken stated.

“The United States believes key elements should include no forcible displacement of Palestinians from Gaza. Not now, not after the war. No use of Gaza as a platform for terrorism or other violent attacks,” Blinken continued. “No reoccupation of Gaza after the conflict hence, no attempt to blockade or besiege Gaza. No reduction in the territory of Gaza. We must also ensure no terrorist threats can emanate from the West Bank.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated Monday that the country will take “overall security responsibility” within Gaza for an “indefinite period,” according to The Hill.

Gaza cannot continue to be run by Hamas and Israel cannot occupy Gaza, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a news conference after a G7 foreign ministers’ meeting in Tokyo https://t.co/i8v6gQJ5ML pic.twitter.com/dsg19RLIwY — Reuters (@Reuters) November 8, 2023

Blinken additionally noted that the Palestinians' "voices and aspirations" should be central to the "post governance" in Gaza, reiterating that Gaza should remain under the "Palestinian authority" following the end of the war.

“We must also work on the affirmative elements to get to a sustained peace. These must include the Palestinian people’s voices and aspirations at the center of post-crisis governance in Gaza,” Blinken stated. “It must include Palestinian-led governance and Gaza unified with the West Bank under the Palestinian authority, and it must include a sustained mechanism for reconstruction in Gaza, and a pathway to Israelis and Palestinians living side by side and states of their own with equal measures of security, freedom, opportunity, and dignity.”

Blinken previously echoed calls for a “setting conditions for durable … peace” on Saturday in a Twitter post, calling for a “two-state solution” between Israel and the Palestinian people.