Michigan Has One Of The Last People They Want (O.J. Simpson) Hilariously Backing Them Amid Sign-Stealing Allegations

O.J. Simpson isn’t a fan of rules?

Who knew!

As we all know, the legendary football star and one of the most notorious accused murderers of all time likes to take it to Twitter from time to time to share his take on different topics, with the centerpiece of his “coverage” being sports.

In his most recent video, he gave his opinion on what happened with USC in Week 10 and how his alma mater suffered a loss to Washington. But then O.J. got into Michigan and their sign-stealing allegations, and to put it simply: “The Juice” couldn’t care less. (RELATED: REPORT: Michigan Quietly Fired Staffer After Online Video Allegedly Shows Him Attempting To Solicit A 13-Year-Old)

“All the talk about the stealing of signs of Michigan. You know, I looked at Michigan play. They’re so good they don’t really need to steal signs,” Simpson said.

“I believe that it’s a little overrated, the sign stealing, because most teams 80% of the time, down and distance is going to dictate what that offense is going to do. You know based on down and distance probably 80% of the time, if they’re going to run the ball or if they’re going to throw the ball. It can help on first down, I guess, if you’re sure they’re going to run or you’re sure they’re going to throw.”

WATCH — THE MICHIGAN COMMENTARY BEGINS AROUND THE 1:28 MARK:

This is straight comedy!

I actually have no problem with O.J. Simpson, but the jokes write themselves here. I mean, come on, O.J. Simpson talking about how broken rules don’t really matter … that ish is hilarious!

Keep on giving the goods, Juice.