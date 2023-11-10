Vox Posted One Of The Dumbest Headlines Ever Published

Vox posted one of the dumbest headlines ever created, essentially blaming high prices in America on a magical genie.

The headline read, “The problem isn’t inflation. It’s prices.”

What do you think caused the high prices, Vox? Does Vox think a magical genie decided the prices were going to be higher? No! It was caused by inflation.

The Babylon Bee offered a position to the journalist dumb enough to write this unintentionally brilliant piece of satire.

