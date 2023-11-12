Bobbi Storm Almost Got Ejected From A Delta Flight Over In-Flight Performance

Grammy-nominated gospel singer Bobbi Storm and a Delta flight attendant clashed Friday after Storm’s performance on a flight apparently led to a confrontation.

The 36-year-old Detroit-born vocalist, known for her work on the 2024 Grammy-nominated album, “The Maverick Way” by Maverick City Music, attempted to entertain passengers during the flight, according to social media videos. The footage shows Storm standing in the aisle while a Delta attendant firmly requests her to return to her seat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobbi Storm (@bobbi_storm)

Despite Storm’s claim of charting on Billboard and the seatbelt sign being off, the attendant insists on keeping quiet. The singer, complying, returns to her seat but continues to engage with passengers, sharing her excitement about her Grammy Award nominations and her song, “We Can’t Forget Him.” (RELATED: Delta Employee Dies After Being ‘Ingested’ Into Plane Engine, Officials Say)

Despite a mixed reaction from passengers, with some apparently showing unease while others visibly enjoyed the spectacle, the situation escalated as the attendant returned, asking Storm to be quiet. Storm’s insistence on talking to other passengers in response to what she feels is divine guidance meets with the flight attendant’s firm instructions to be quiet or risk being removed from the flight.

The conflict eventually de-escalates, but Storm, undeterred, whispers to nearby passengers about singing quietly and expresses confusion over the attendant’s reaction, claiming no one else ever had an issue with her performances.

Online reactions to the shared videos were largely critical, with comments ranging from amusement to disapproval. Critics labeled Storm’s actions as disrespectful and disruptive, with some pointing out the inappropriateness of ignoring flight crew instructions.

Storm later claimed on her Instagram account — followed by 160,000 people — that Delta reached out to apologize. She expressed a desire for the flight attendant to learn a lesson in the treatment of others while emphasizing that she did not wish for him to lose his job.