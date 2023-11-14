Video Shows Home Invaders Tie Up And Assault Family As Child Watches

A family in Philadelphia experienced a terrifying ordeal when they were tied up and assaulted during an armed home invasion that was captured on video, Fox News reported Tuesday.

The incident occurred just after 10:00 a.m. on Nov. 6 in the city’s East Oak Lane neighborhood, Philadelphia police said, according to Fox. The victim, who operates a business from his home, was outside with an employee when four masked suspects, described as Hispanic males, approached after exiting a black Acura, the outlet reported. The suspects then allegedly held the victim and employee at gunpoint and forced the pair back inside the house, according to the outlet.

Once inside, the suspects reportedly proceeded to tie up and assault the family members and the employee. per Fox. Police released a video showing the moments of the armed suspects binding the victims in the kitchen, with a child also appearing in the footage, Fox noted. The victim reported to the police that the suspects stole a safe, firearms and jewelry before escaping, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Three Men Allegedly Attempt To Kidnap Neymar’s Daughter In Targeted Home Invasion)

“My wife, she cries every night. She can’t sleep. She can’t sleep,” one of the victims said, according to 6 ABC.

The child, who witnessed what happened, reportedly pleaded with the suspects to stop hurting her dad, at which point the suspects allegedly threatened to kill her, 6 ABC reported. “She was making noise, and they warned her, ‘Be quiet, or you’ll be next. The moment they threatened my daughter like that, I felt like dying too,” one of the survivors said, per the outlet.

The armed intruders were last seen fleeing west, Fox reported.