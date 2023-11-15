‘Hearing Him Take His Last Breath’: Father Files Lawsuit Alleging Caretakers Killed His Autistic Son

Edward Taylor in South Florida filed a wrongful death lawsuit following the death of his autistic son, Edward Ware, Local 10 News reported Tuesday.

The alleged incident occurred at a group home for the mentally ill in North Miami in December of 2021. The video, released in May of 2022, shows Ware being forcefully taken to the ground at the Care Assist facility while he was attempting to leave. The actions of those involved in the incident led to Ware’s death, according to authorities, according to Local 10 News.

“Edward was only 36 when he was brutally murdered by people who were supposed to be caring for him,” Taylor said during a news conference Tuesday, mourning the loss of his son who he described as “the light of my life.”

Taylor revealed that he was on speakerphone call with Ware during the incident and that was his last interaction with his son. He heard a staff member allegedly say, “Hold him to the mat,” followed by a moment of silence, and then he was told Ware would call him back. Taylor described hearing the struggle and his son’s final breath over the phone, the outlet reported. (RELATED: First Person Diagnosed With Autism Dies At 89)

“At the time of his murder, I was on speaker phone, talking to my son. The last memory I have of him is hearing the caretakers wrestle him to the floor, hearing him struggle and hearing him take his last breath,” he revealed.

Three individuals have been charged in connection with Ware’s death. The authorities have pointed out that the staff at the group home had insufficient training in safely restraining individuals without causing injury or death.

“He trusted them to provide staffing to protect his son, to keep his son safe, and instead, they killed his son,” said Kim Wald, Taylor’s attorney. The lawsuit also challenges Care Assist’s claim of immunity, typically granted to certain nurse registries. They plan to collaborate with a state representative to introduce a bill to eliminate such immunity.