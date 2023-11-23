High School Baseball Player In Coma After He Was Accidentally Hit By Bat

A senior student in Georgia is in a coma after being hit by a bat in the head, the school district announced Wednesday.

Jeremy Medina has been left in a critical condition after an accident occurred during a routine baseball practice Monday afternoon, according to the Facebook post by the school district. Medina, a pitcher and catcher from the school’s 2022 team, sustained a severe head injury from the incident.

The post added that Medina was “accidentally struck in the head by a baseball bat while at the batting cage on campus.” The student was admitted to a nearby hospital, and as of this writing, he remains in a coma. (RELATED: One Of Baseball’s Tallest Pitchers Ever Dies As Result Of ‘Fatal Accident’)

High school baseball player in coma after freak batting cage accident https://t.co/vSWd4GAAsu pic.twitter.com/hMR5MwgweN — New York Post (@nypost) November 23, 2023

In a message shared on the school district’s Facebook page, Gainesville City School System asked for prayers for the young athlete. “The entire Gainesville community is devastated by the news.”

“Jeremy and his family are firm believers in Jesus Christ and His redemptive love, and are requesting prayer during this extremely difficult time.”

A 19-year-old freshman infielder for the Central Penn College Knights lost their life earlier in 2023. The young baseball talent was involved in an accident at a youth baseball field, as reported by TMZ. The athlete was reportedly dismantling an illegally constructed dugout at the field. During the process of taking down the dugout, a part of the structure unexpectedly collapsed, falling onto the player.