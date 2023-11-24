Booby Traps And Pipe Bombs: Cops Executing Warrant Find Arsenal Of Weapons, Journal Entries Plotting Murder

Sheriff’s deputies took Mason Johnson, a 22-year-old Kentucky man, into custody after they allegedly discovered a host of weaponry at his home on Sunday.

Nelson County authorities received a tip about Johnson following his alleged use of police equipment to stop a vehicle on the road, WLKY reported. This information led to the deputies obtaining a warrant to search Johnson’s home, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Police Say They Found Body Of Missing Woman In Boyfriend’s Fridge: REPORT)

Investigators: Pipe bomb, booby traps, murder plot found inside New Haven man’s home | Click on the image to read the full story https://t.co/UmNmNILtLK — WLKY (@WLKY) November 21, 2023

“Once inside the bedroom, multiple items of concern caused deputies to contact the Kentucky State Police Bomb Squad for assistance. Two units from the KSP Bomb Squad arrived and assisted deputies,” a Facebook press release by Nelson County Sheriff’s Office explained.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms told WLKY that bomb technicians and ATF agents are assisting local authorities.

Police allegedly found multiple weapons, booby traps, pipe bombs, body armor and police equipment, including law enforcement patches, WLKY reported. The police also found evidence that Johnson was planning to kidnap his ex-girlfriend and murder another person, the outlet noted.

“He had several journal entries … where he talked about his plans and what he wanted to do to certain people and how he was going to execute it and what the different outcomes could be,” Chief Deputy Brandon Bryan told the Louisville Courier Journal.

The press release noted that Johnson was taken to a police station and interrogated, then charged with Possession of Destructive Device or Booby Trap Device, Use of Weapon of Mass Destruction (3rd Degree), Attempted Murder, Attempted Kidnapping, Violation of KY EPO and Impersonating a Peace Officer, the Facebook post read.

“We are expecting for there to be more charges added at a later date as the detectives continue to go through all the evidence and work the case,” Bryan told the Louisville Courier Journal.