‘He Needs To Get His Head Straight’: Former Israeli Operative Says Biden Is Falling For Hamas’ ‘Psychological Warfare’

Former Israeli counterterrorism operative Aaron Cohen said President Joe Biden was being “completely manipulated” by “psychological warfare” from Hamas.

Israel agreed to extend its cease-fire with the radical Islamic terrorist group by two days after multiple groups of hostages were released beginning Friday. Hamas took the hostages when it carried out a deadly terrorist attack on multiple locations in southern Israel Oct. 7, killing over 1,400 people. (RELATED: Hamas Delays Release Of Hostages, Demands Israel Allow More Aid Into Gaza: REPORT)

“It is no secret that Hamas is using this time right now to regroup, rearm, rest up, figure out where they’re going to get those dollars and funds from, to continue getting missiles out up into Israel,” Cohen told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow. “But here is where I am at with this, Larry. This one will sting the White House a little bit. You know me, I don’t get political, but here is where I’m at: President Biden right now is being manipulated through psychological warfare by Hamas.”

Biden has come under fire from young voters over his support of Israel since the Oct. 7 attack. Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and other left-wing members of the House of Representatives known as “The Squad” released statements calling for a ceasefire almost immediately after Israel began its response to the attack.

“The president is being completely manipulated right now via psychological warfare. That is what’s happening. Israel needs to get back to work, the IDF is ready to get back to work. The IDF has done an incredible job. They will be teaching the Israeli campaign at war colleges for years to come because Israel’s been so systemically successful,” Cohen said.

“The numbers put out by World Health Organization are given to them by Hamas. The 15,000 so-called… Palestinian civilians kill in airstrikes in the campaign is completely [exaggerated]. The fact is that many of them, if not more than 50, 60, 70% of them are likely Hamas militants. 40% of the youth in Gaza is between the ages of 17 and 34, which is Hamas fighting age and Hamas is gonna sprinkle those numbers in. The truth is, again, Larry, world knows Hamas is twisting and manipulating. What I’m surprised is that Biden and his people his team edge allowed them to infiltrate that Oval Office,” Cohen added. “He needs to get his head straight.”

