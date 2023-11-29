Diddy’s Former Head Of Security Appears To Confirm Allegations Against Him

Diddy’s former head of security, Roger Bonds, posted a fiery video Wednesday to Instagram, apparently claiming he stepped in to stop Diddy from allegedly attacking his alleged victims.

Bonds stared right into the camera as he shared his version of the story in a short but fully-loaded clip. He appeared to say he had stepped in to assist Cassie and put himself on the line to help other victims of Diddy’s alleged abuse as well.

In an explosive message, apparently aimed at Diddy, Bonds said, “I was sick of having to cover up everything that you did … that’s … I was sick.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roger Bonds (@therealrogerbonds)

Bonds worked as the head of security for Diddy over a decade ago, according to TMZ. Based on his summary of events, the former employee felt uncomfortable about an unnamed individual’s behavior (presumed to be Diddy) and was concerned for the well-being of the women around him.

He spoke candidly about living with diabetes and how he used his health as an excuse to create distance between himself and presumably Diddy. Bonds repeatedly looked into the camera and said, “I’m sick,” drawing parallels to his actual diabetes diagnosis and how he felt when he was exposed to the unnamed individual’s alleged actions.

“In reality I was sick. I was sick of you,” he clarified.

“I was sick of everything going on around you,” Bonds said.

Bonds appeared to reference a statement Cassie noted in her legal filings against the music mogul, in which she noted others stepped in to attempt to help her get away from Diddy’s alleged abuse.

“She said, ya, I jumped up on it. I jumped in between it,” Bonds said, citing Cassie.

He then appeared to make a bombshell allegation against Diddy by claiming to have witnessed his alleged abuse against other women, in addition to Cassie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LOVE (@diddy)

“That wasn’t the only time. There was other times, and there was other people,” he said.

Cassie named Rogers in her court documents, citing he intervened during an incident in which Diddy was allegedly about to stomp on her car and attack her. The alleged incident dated back to an altercation she said occurred in Los Angeles in 2009, according to TMZ.

Cassie and Diddy settled out of court just 24 hours after she filed her lawsuit against him. (RELATED: Alleged Victim Files Rape And Revenge Porn Case Against Diddy)

Two other women have since come forward with similar accusations against the rapper.

Diddy has publicly denied all allegations related to this matter.