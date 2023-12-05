Joe Biden To Go On Week-Long Fundraising Blitz With Hollywood Millionaires

President Joe Biden is spending most of his week going to fundraising events across the country with Hollywood celebrities like James Taylor, Steven Spielberg and Shonda Rhimes, according to The Associated Press (AP).

Between Tuesday and Dec. 11, the 81-year-old president will attend seven campaign events spanning from Boston, Massachusetts, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, California, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, according to The AP. Biden plans to travel Tuesday to Boston, Massachusetts, for three separate campaign fundraising events, with one featuring a performance by singer-songwriter James Taylor. (RELATED: Biden Campaign Silent As Trump World Openly Lobs Debate Challenge)

The Boston event Taylor plans to perform at is titled “You’ve Got a Friend in Joe,” The AP reported.

The president is set to then stop in D.C. on Wednesday for another campaign reception, The AP reported. Friday, Biden will travel out to Los Angeles, California, for his first of two campaign receptions over the weekend.

The president’s Friday campaign event will take place at celebrity interior designer Michael Smith’s house where feature film director Steven Spielberg, Barbra Streisand and “Scandal” actress Shonda Rhimes will attend along with other Hollywood celebrities, The AP reported. Performer Lenny Kravitz is expected to sing at the event, according to The AP.

“This next election is going to be different,” Biden said at a November campaign reception in Denver, per The AP. “Not because I’m running, because of the nature of what’s at stake.”

The president trails former President Donald Trump in several swing state polls. Trump also has a lead over Biden nationally, beating the sitting president 47 percent to 43 percent in a recent Emerson College poll. The former president is also leading Biden in a Messenger/HarrisX poll 47% to 40% among registered voters.

“Given the president’s sagging poll numbers and the fact that he is currently placing behind any republican opponent, has there been any talk in this White House about a change in strategy or staffing going forward in reflection of those numbers that continue to show him underwater?” Ed O’Keefe, CBS News White House correspondent, asked during a November press briefing.

“No,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responded.