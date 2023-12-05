Editorial

This Dude’s A Hero! Ron DeSantis Pledges $1M To Sue Over Florida State Not Making College Football Playoff

Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis greets guests at a campaign rally at the Thunderdome on December 02, 2023 in Newton, Iowa. Iowa Republicans will be the first to select their party's nominee for president when they go to caucus on January 15, 2024. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Best governor in the Union! By far!

The drama from the NCAA’s massive screw-up of not putting Florida State into the College Football Playoff has ratcheted up, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis now pledging $1 million to back possible lawsuits against the CFP Selection Committee.

DeSantis announced the plan Tuesday, officially making the funds a part of the Sunshine State’s budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year. The governor stated the funding would be allocated to “any litigation expenses that may come as a result of this really, really poor decision by the College Football Playoff to exclude an undefeated team,” according to the Tampa Bay Times.

DeSantis argues that the crisp undefeated 13-0 record of the Seminoles should “really be significant, and they’re telling us that it doesn’t — that other factors matter more.”

I might be a Miami loyalist, but I bleed Florida blood, and I am absolutely LOVING this!

People can knock DeSantis for this all they want, but as a citizen of Florida (which has no state income tax and the greatest policies in America), I absolutely adore the idea of DeSantis using a cool mil in an attempt to right this wrong.

“Oh, it’s just a football game.” (RELATED: Nick Saban’s Phone Number Leaks. Livid College Football Fans Hammer Him With ‘Every Name In The Book’)

Yeah, a football game that involves billions of dollars, potential rigging by the NCAA and Disney (ESPN), and blatant bias. The way Florida State — the undefeated conference champions — got screwed is truly historical. And point, blank, period, it needs to be fixed.

And that’s exactly what my man Ron DeSantis is trying to do … what a hero!