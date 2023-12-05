This Dude’s A Hero! Ron DeSantis Pledges $1M To Sue Over Florida State Not Making College Football Playoff

Best governor in the Union! By far!

The drama from the NCAA’s massive screw-up of not putting Florida State into the College Football Playoff has ratcheted up, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis now pledging $1 million to back possible lawsuits against the CFP Selection Committee.

DeSantis announced the plan Tuesday, officially making the funds a part of the Sunshine State’s budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year. The governor stated the funding would be allocated to “any litigation expenses that may come as a result of this really, really poor decision by the College Football Playoff to exclude an undefeated team,” according to the Tampa Bay Times.

DeSantis argues that the crisp undefeated 13-0 record of the Seminoles should “really be significant, and they’re telling us that it doesn’t — that other factors matter more.”

Florida’s governor is asking lawmakers to sign off on $1m in the state budget to sue over FSU not getting into the playoff https://t.co/c1Bqrmm2CD — Matt Dixon (@Mdixon55) December 5, 2023

I might be a Miami loyalist, but I bleed Florida blood, and I am absolutely LOVING this!

People can knock DeSantis for this all they want, but as a citizen of Florida (which has no state income tax and the greatest policies in America), I absolutely adore the idea of DeSantis using a cool mil in an attempt to right this wrong.

“Oh, it’s just a football game.” (RELATED: Nick Saban’s Phone Number Leaks. Livid College Football Fans Hammer Him With ‘Every Name In The Book’)

Yeah, a football game that involves billions of dollars, potential rigging by the NCAA and Disney (ESPN), and blatant bias. The way Florida State — the undefeated conference champions — got screwed is truly historical. And point, blank, period, it needs to be fixed.

And that’s exactly what my man Ron DeSantis is trying to do … what a hero!