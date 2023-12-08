‘There’s No Evidence’: Chris Christie Says Impeaching Joe Biden Now ‘Would Be Unfair’

Former Republican Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey claimed Friday that voting on articles of impeachment would be “unfair” to President Joe Biden.

House Republicans released the text of a resolution authorizing an impeachment inquiry Thursday, the same day special counsel David Weiss secured the indictment of Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, for failing to pay over $1 million in taxes from 2016 to 2019. “I think it would be unfair to vote Articles of Impeachment because there’s no evidence there, but I think the House has an appropriate oversight function,” Christie, who is running for president, told MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell. (RELATED: Rep. Nancy Mace Reveals The One Witness In Biden Impeachment Inquiry She Wants To Question)

WATCH:



The indictment revealed Hunter Biden’s salary from Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, was slashed after Donald Trump was inaugurated in 2017. Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky said Monday Hunter Biden sent Joe Biden money from an account used to receive payments from China.

“Whether that’s done with the House Oversight Committee, or whether it’s done through an impeachment inquiry, I think what matters the most is that people get all the information they need, about the president’s conduct for Congress to prove — you know, have appropriate oversight, and for the public to make a judgment since Joe Biden has declared himself a candidate for reelection for 2024,” Christie said.

The House Oversight Committee and House Judiciary Committee issued a subpoena Hunter Biden on Nov. 8, requiring him to appear before them for a Dec. 13 deposition before investigators. Republican Reps. James Comer of Kentucky and Jim Jordan of Ohio, who chair the committees, threatened to initiate contempt of Congress proceedings if Biden did not appear for the deposition.

The House Ways and Means Committee released a report Tuesday detailing what they called favorable treatment for Hunter Biden from the Department of Justice.

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina said Aug. 14 that the money paid to the Biden family was in excess of $50 million, a figure far higher than previously reported.

“That information should be public, it should be transparent, the White House should fully cooperate with both the investigations being done by the Justice Department, and any oversight that happens from the House,” Christie said. “Because if the president has nothing to hide, he shouldn’t be hiding anything.”

