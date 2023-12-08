Tucker Carlson Reveals What It Would Take For Him To Be Trump’s Running Mate

Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson made a comment Thursday night in which he did not appear to rule out being former President Donald Trump’s running mate in 2024.

“God would have to yell at me very loud” to get him to accept the VP slot, Carlson said at the American Principles Project Foundation’s (APP) annual Christmas gala, where he delivered a speech, according to Semafor. He made the remark in response to a guest’s question about a Thursday report from Axios claiming that Melania Trump has floated Carlson as a possible vice president.

“God would have to yell at me very loud,” Tucker Carlson says at APP gala when asked about speculation that he’d join the ticket as VP with Trump. Being around politicians constantly, he adds, “is so repulsive to me.” — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) December 8, 2023

The former Fox News host said it is difficult to imagine transitioning from media pundit to a politician, according to Semafor.

“To go from being, like, a well-paid street corner schizophrenic to, like, a politician — it’s just kind of hard to envision,” he said in the Ritz Carlton Pentagon City ballroom. (RELATED: Melania Trump Wants Tucker Carlson To Be Husband’s VP: REPORT)

Carlson has expressed no interest in running for president despite widespread speculation. He told Semafor editor-in-chief Ben Smith in a July 2022 interview that he has “zero ambition” to run for president and does not want any power.

“I have zero ambition, not just politically, but in life,” Carlson said. “My ambition is to write my script by 8:00 p.m. And I’m not just saying that, as anyone who works with me or knows me, I don’t think that way. I don’t want power. I’ve never wanted power. I’m annoyed by things, I want them to change, but I’ve never been motivated by the desire to control people.”

He recently expressed his support for Trump in a Nov. 30 interview, and said he will lead protests if the Justice Department convicts the former president of any of the 91 charges against him. Carlson said he became a staunch Trump supporter after FBI agents raided Mar-a-Lago and seized hundreds of classified documents in Aug. 2022.