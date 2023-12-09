‘He’s Not Inhuman’: Megyn Kelly Discusses Trump’s Mental State, Says He’s Lost ‘Multiple Steps’

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly questioned former President Donald Trump’s current mental state compared to that of his years in office, claiming Friday that he has lost “multiple steps” to fellow conservative commentator Glenn Beck.

Kelly called into the Dec. 7 live radio show of “The Glenn Beck Program” to discuss her take on the recent Republican presidential primary debate she helped moderate. While Kelly gave her highlights from the night, a comment regarding Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ refusal to call out Trump’s mental state sparked a question for Beck.

Following Kelly’s explanation as to why she believed DeSantis wouldn’t commit to calling out the former president, Beck asked her if she believed Trump “has faded” from where he was in 2020. (RELATED: Kevin McCarthy Predicts Outcome Of 2024 — And Reveals Whether Or Not He’ll Support Trump)

“I think I would love for the Nancy Pelosi generation to sit down and retire, okay? Let the younger generation now take this. However, do you think that Donald Trump has faded from where he was in 2020?” Beck asked.

Kelly responded by stating there is “no question” Trump has lost “multiple steps,” citing recent alleged media gaffes by the former president.

“Yeah, I do. I mean I’d take him over Joe Biden any day of the week. I don’t think [Biden is] going to fill out this term never mind a second,” Kelly stated. “But there’s no question, Trump has lost not just a step, but multiple steps. He is confusing Joe Biden for Obama. I know he’s now saying he intentionally did that — go back and look at the clips. It wasn’t intentional.”

“Look, any of us could have a slip of the tongue, but it’s happening to him repeatedly. The reference about how somebody’s going to get us into World War Two, confusing countries, confusing cities.”

Kelly continued to claim Trump’s mistakes could be because he is “77 years old” noting how while some may believe he’s “inhuman,” he’s simply just a “man.”

“I mean it’s happening more and more. With all due respect to Trump, this is what happens when you’re 77 years old. Trump seems inhuman, but he’s not inhuman. He’s a human, he’s a man. DeSantis’ line about ‘father time spares no one’ was a good one,” Kelly continued.

“So look, if it’s between Trump and Biden I don’t think there’s any question to who’s more fit and who’s capable. But are we really going to pretend that Donald Trump is just as vibrant and mentally spare as he was in ’16? Mm, okay.”

The former president currently has a substantial lead for the 2024 Republican presidential nominee, sitting roughly at 59.3%, according to recent data from FiveThirtyEight. Trump is leading within hypothetical general election polls, beating Biden by 47% to 43%, according to a recent Emerson College poll.